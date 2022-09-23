Actor Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers opens up in first interview since their marriage ended

LOS ANGELES - American television personality and entrepreneur Elizabeth Chambers says she has watched House of Hammer, a three-part documentary series on the Discovery+ streaming service about her ex-husband Armie Hammer and his family.

“I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me,” Chambers, 40, said in an interview with media outlet E! News on Wednesday (Sept 21).

“It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists. The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity,” she added.

Chambers, a former entertainment journalist, said that she was asked to participate in the documentary, but decided against it as it would “not be in line with (her) goals” for the former couple’s two children.

The video interview is her first since her marriage to 36-year-old Hammer came to an end in July 2020, just two months after the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Their daughter and son were born in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

House of Hammer details the sexual abuse allegations levelled against the actor last year, and relates them back to scandals in his family history.

The allegations against the Call Me by Your Name (2017) actor began in January 2021, when several woman on social media accused him of emotional and physical abuse.

Two months later in March, a woman known as Effie accused him of raping her four years prior, saying in a news conference: “On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face.”

Hammer’s acting career unravelled in the aftermath. He was replaced in multiple movies, including Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez, which is due to land next January on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. Transformer (2007 to present) actor Josh Duhamel was cast as the male lead instead.

A report in July claimed that Hammer was seen working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands.

Despite the disturbing allegations against Hammer, Chambers said that the couple were “committed fully and wholly” to co-parenting their children together.

“Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there’s nothing we won’t do,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chambers seems to have found love again. Earlier this month, she went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, sharing photographs of them kissing and embracing. She did not name her new man, but American media reported that he is a physio and wellness therapist from Lithuania.