Actor Aaron Aziz shares heartfelt message for Sheikh Haikel amid cancer battle

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Aaron Aziz (left) and Sheikh Haikel went on the umrah, a minor pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, together in 2025.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz has shared a heartfelt video message of support to his good friend and fellow home-grown celebrity Sheikh Haikel, who has Stage 4 colon cancer.

In a Sept 6 collaborative video reel posted on the Instagram accounts belonging to Aaron’s wife Diyana Halik, Haikel and his wife Anna Belle Francis, as well as travel agency Karva Travel, Aaron is first seen tearing up inside a car.

Rapper and food entrepreneur Haikel’s voice can be heard saying: “I’m not going to leave you, B” and Aaron responds, his voice breaking: “You are not going to die.”

The video includes a montage of videos and photos of the two 50-year-olds on the umrah, a minor pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, together in Sept 2025. It includes scenes of the two of them hugging in front of the Kaabah there, Aaron trimming Haikel’s hair, a practice done after completion of the umrah, and a clip of Aaron helping Haikel up a flight of stairs.

In a clip addressing the camera, Aaron said: “When you told me you had cancer... yeah, you said you had one wish, and your wish was to go to umrah. And all you wanted was to just... you and Annabelle to doa (pray) in front of the Kaabah.

“And Alhamdulillah, we managed to do so. My most unforgettable trip with you, and which is something that I will always treasure.”

Aaron then said that he is looking forward to returning to Mecca with Haikel for the Haj pilgrimage.

“I’ve got your back, and may Allah keep you positive. Stay strong, and know that we love you.”

In the post caption, Diyana revealed that Haikel told Aaron of his condition on July 27, 2025, more than a year before the public reveal. “When Haikel called Aaron with the news, I saw a side of brotherhood I had never truly understood before,” she wrote.

She emphasised the spiritual nature of their bond by sharing a hadith (sayings or traditions of Prophet Muhammad): “None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself.

She expressed solidarity with Francis and her three children with Haikel, adding that she is always a call away.

Both Aaron and Diyana appealed for the public to pray for Haikel and support his family restaurant Hai Ge Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice, which recently relocated to Bussorah Street. Aaron said in the reel: “(The) chicken rice is super awesome. Go there, and bring your family, and have a meal, and just doa for Haikel and Anna Belle.”

In a collaborative Instagram reel uploaded on Sept 6, both Haikel and Anna Belle acknowledged the outpouring of support, prayers and well wishes that they have received since Haikel made his cancer announcement in an emotional Instagram video posted on Sept 4.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your overwhelming love, kind messages, and visits to the restaurant mean more to us than words can say. Your support during this difficult time – both emotionally and financially – is truly what keeps us going,” they wrote in the Sept 6 reel caption.

The reel features screenshots of online articles, including from The Straits Times, covering Haikel’s cancer diagnosis. It also includes family photographs depicting the couple with their three children, staff of Hai Ge Ji, as well as a clip of Haikel in a wheelchair while performing the umrah.

In an interview with ST at Hai Ge Ji on Sept 5, Haikel said that he intends to maintain a daily presence at the Bussorah Street restaurant to greet customers, friends and fans.