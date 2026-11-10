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Action to be taken over any breaches at The Weeknd’s concert: Malaysia’s Religious Affairs Minister

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PAS had reportedly questioned the use of a giant golden statue and certain elements of the performance during The Weeknd’s concert in Malaysia.

PAS had reportedly questioned the use of a giant golden statue and certain elements of the performance during The Weeknd’s concert in Malaysia.

PHOTO: SEBASTIEN NAGY

PETALING JAYA - Firm action will be taken against any regulatory breaches involving Canadian singer The Weeknd’s recent concert, says Malaysia’s Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Hasan.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) said the department, through the Research Division of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), had contacted the secretariat of the Central Agency Committee for Applications for Filming and Performances by Foreign Artistes (PUSPAL) to verify compliance with the conditions imposed on The Weeknd’s concert at Bukit Jalil.

“Firm action, based on the law and verified facts, will be taken to ensure that all performances by local and foreign artistes respect religious and cultural sensitivities, as well as public order,” he said in a statement on Nov 9.

The Weeknd closed his just-concluded After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour at the TM Stadium Nasional in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 5.

Malaysia’s conservative Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) had reportedly questioned the use of a giant golden statue and certain elements of the performance during the concert, which allegedly resembled worship rituals. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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