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Action star Jet Li denies abandoning first family, says he left past marriage with nothing

Jet Li has denied rumours claiming he had abandoned his ex-wife and their two older daughters.

China-born action superstar Jet Li has addressed long-standing rumours that he abandoned his first wife, former Chinese actress Huang Qiuyan, and their two daughters after marrying actress Nina Li Chi in 1999.

In a recent interview on a web programme, Jet Li, 63, said his divorce from Huang, whom he married in 1987, was amicable, adding that they split on good terms in 1990.

The Shaolin Temple (1982) star also described allegations that he had abandoned his first family as “baseless”, saying he walked away from the marriage with nothing.

Li added that after the divorce, he gave all his assets and properties to Huang to ensure she had financial security, while also shouldering the expenses of raising their daughters, Si and Taimi.

“How could I have abandoned my own children?” he questioned.

Li went on to praise Nina, with whom he has two younger daughters, Jane and Jada, for helping maintain harmony within their family.

He said Nina understood the challenges of being a stepmother and treated all four daughters equally.

According to Li, Nina established a substantial fund for Si and Taimi when they were young, which he said was sufficient to support them comfortably for the rest of their lives, even if they chose not to work.

She also purchased properties for them in the United States and China.

Additionally, Nina encouraged Si and Taimi to take care of themselves and use their earnings to support their biological mother once they became adults.

Li said these gestures naturally helped build a strong relationship between Nina and her stepdaughters. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK