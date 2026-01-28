Action star Donnie Yen receives honorary doctorate from Hong Kong university

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Donnie Yen was conferred an honorary doctorate by Hong Kong's Lingnan University on Jan 26.

Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen has reached another milestone in his life.

The 62-year-old was conferred an honorary doctorate by Hong Kong’s Lingnan University at a ceremony on Jan 26. The other five recipients included Hong Kong businessman Fok Chun Wan and Chinese entrepreneur Li Ning.

“Mr Donnie Yen is a legendary figure whose contributions to the martial arts, cinema and Chinese culture have left an indelible mark,” said the university’s citation.

“As a martial artist and an international action star, director and producer, his spirit has always been one of perseverance, creativity and cross-cultural harmony. Today, we celebrate his achievements, his artistry and his powerful influence on generations of fans and film-makers alike.”

On Jan 27, Yen posted on social media photos from the ceremony, which was also attended by his wife Cissy Wang. The couple have two children aged 18 and 22.

“My classroom was never four walls – it was built scene by scene,” the actor wrote. “Every role, a lesson. To be honoured with a Doctorate of Humanities by Lingnan University is a powerful validation: Storytelling is artistic scholarship in its purest form.”

Wang, 44, also uploaded photos from the ceremony on social media on Jan 27, congratulating her husband.

“I have watched all your years of hard work and dedication, and your constant drive to inspire the younger generation,” she wrote. “Your passion for film is extraordinary. You don’t just go to work as an actor – you give it your all, investing your entire being, both physical and intellectual. In the many meetings I’ve sat beside you, you consistently leave the room in awe and admiration.”

Yen told Hong Kong newspaper Sing Tao Daily after the Jan 26 ceremony that receiving the honorary doctorate was an exceptional honour and a moving experience.

The star of movies such as the Ip Man series (2008 to present) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) said he had trod an unconventional path which was built on experiences gained from the school of hard knocks and on film sets, without a formal university education.

Believing that “education is not just about a degree”, Yen said universities provide a dedicated space where young people can focus on learning, engage in discussions and grow alongside like-minded peers. He also hoped for young people will cherish their learning experiences on campus.