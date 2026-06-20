Straitstimes.com header logo

Action legend Jet Li and Shaolin co-star Mo Tse recreate father-son photo from 33 years ago

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ahead of Father’s Day, Jet Li and Mo Tse recreated their beloved father-son photo from 33 years ago.

Ahead of Father’s Day, Jet Li and Mo Tse recreated their beloved father-son photo from 33 years ago.

PHOTO: WEIBO

Google Preferred Source badge

Chinese actor and martial artist Mo Tse was only nine years old when he first shared the screen with action superstar Jet Li in the 1994 classic The New Legend Of Shaolin, playing his son in the movie.

The pair reunited a year later in My Father Is A Hero, once again portraying a father-and-son duo and winning audiences over with their natural chemistry.

Ahead of Father’s Day, Li, 63, and Tse, 42, delighted fans with a reunion.

On June 17, Li took fans down memory lane by sharing two photos on Weibo – one from when he first met Tse in 1993, and another from their most recent reunion, in which they recreated the same pose from the original shot.

The martial arts star captioned his post: “In the blink of an eye, my son has grown up!”

Tse later shared the post on his own account, playfully writing: “The blink lasted more than 30 years, Dad!”

Their warm and amusing exchange quickly became a hot topic online, with many netizens commenting that it brought back memories of their childhood.

Others also shared their hopes of seeing Li and Tse reunite on screen for another collaboration.

“There is strong demand for a sequel to My Father Is A Hero. In the first film, the son was still young, so the father had to fight the villains. In the second, the father is older, so it would be the son’s turn to take on the bad guys,” one user wrote.

Another added: “This is the strongest and most handsome father-and-son duo!” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Chow Yun Fat reunites with child actor from God Of Gamblers Returns after 32 years
Jet Li’s wife Nina Li Chi makes rare public appearance with family in Nepal
See more on

Celebrities

Actors

Social media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.