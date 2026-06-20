Action legend Jet Li and Shaolin co-star Mo Tse recreate father-son photo from 33 years ago

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Ahead of Father’s Day, Jet Li and Mo Tse recreated their beloved father-son photo from 33 years ago.

Chinese actor and martial artist Mo Tse was only nine years old when he first shared the screen with action superstar Jet Li in the 1994 classic The New Legend Of Shaolin, playing his son in the movie.

The pair reunited a year later in My Father Is A Hero, once again portraying a father-and-son duo and winning audiences over with their natural chemistry.

Ahead of Father’s Day, Li, 63, and Tse, 42, delighted fans with a reunion.

On June 17, Li took fans down memory lane by sharing two photos on Weibo – one from when he first met Tse in 1993, and another from their most recent reunion, in which they recreated the same pose from the original shot.

The martial arts star captioned his post: “In the blink of an eye, my son has grown up!”

Tse later shared the post on his own account, playfully writing: “The blink lasted more than 30 years, Dad!”

Their warm and amusing exchange quickly became a hot topic online, with many netizens commenting that it brought back memories of their childhood.

Others also shared their hopes of seeing Li and Tse reunite on screen for another collaboration.

“There is strong demand for a sequel to My Father Is A Hero. In the first film, the son was still young, so the father had to fight the villains. In the second, the father is older, so it would be the son’s turn to take on the bad guys,” one user wrote.

Another added: “This is the strongest and most handsome father-and-son duo!” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK