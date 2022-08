LOS ANGELES - He used to be Brad Pitt's stunt double, standing in for the actor in the most bruising scenes in action hits such as Fight Club (1999).

But David Leitch is now one of the most sought-after action directors in the world, establishing his signature hyperkinetic style with the blockbusters John Wick (2014), Atomic Blonde (2017) and Deadpool 2 (2018).