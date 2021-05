LOS ANGELES - If the idea of being a fly on the wall in a psychotherapist's office sounds intriguing, the acclaimed series In Treatment might be just what the doctor ordered.

Based on the Israeli show BeTipul (2005 to 2008), In Treatment debuted in 2008 and won two acting Emmys for its first season, which starred Gabriel Byrne as a psychotherapist who sees patients while dealing with his own complicated personal life.