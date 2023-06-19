Acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda of Monster was hazed in school

SINGAPORE – Acclaimed Japanese film-maker Hirokazu Kore-eda says he was hazed in school, and it taught him an important lesson: Hazing is never about team spirit.
“I experienced physical abuse on a day-to-day basis on my sports team, all in the name of hazing,” says the 61-year-old director in an e-mail interview with The Straits Times.
In Japan, ritualised bullying is said to be a way of life in certain schools. News reports say older students are encouraged to punch, kick or hit younger ones with wooden swords.
These brutal practices, however, are fading. “Teachers in Japan have finally started to realise that this has got nothing to do with improving the skills of students,” he says.
As his new film Monster implies, grown-ups who inflict hazing or corporal punishment do it because they are lonely or stressed, with no one to turn to for support. It opens in cinemas on Thursday.
It is not only older students and teachers who use young children as outlets for their frustration, but parents also lash out. When single mothers use corporal punishment with their children, they tend to get demonised for it, he says. They are caught in a Catch-22 situation: They are expected to do the work of two parents, yet get little social support.
“When it comes to childcare, there is the problem of blaming single mothers when they punish their children harshly. Instead, mothers should get support from society,” says the man behind award-winning dramas about family bonds, such as Shoplifters (2018) and Like Father, Like Son (2013). The former won the Palme d’Or top prize at the Cannes Film Festival, while the latter scored a nomination.
In Monster, which was nominated for the Palme d’Or and won Best Screenplay at Cannes in May 2023, single mother Saori (Sakura Ando) finds her son Minato (Soya Kurokawa) has been behaving oddly, but he refuses to speak about it. She suspects that a teacher, Hori (Eita Nagayama), is the cause and confronts the school authorities. Hori’s colleagues find ways to stall for time and gaslight Saori, frustrating her and serving only to further muddy the waters. Is the monster of the drama’s title Hori, another student or a group of people?
Kore-eda believes that when parents accuse teachers of wrongdoing, schools react in ways that appear sympathetic to the parent. But schools, like any organisation, are built to serve themselves, he says.
Rather than offering the victims and the accused honesty and sympathy, an organisation’s usual first instinct is self-protection.
“The identities of students as individual children, and teachers as ordinary people, are being ignored. It’s all about the organisation thinking only about protecting themselves. I think this situation is something that is happening outside of schools too,” he says.
Hori is well-liked by the students, even though his unconventional private life is gossiped about by the students and parents. He does not seem to care that his life is an open book, says Japanese actor Nagayama, 40, in an e-mail interview.
“He is such a pure person,” the star of TV series Water Boys (2003) says of his character. That childlike quality is the reason he gets himself into trouble – others tend to use him for their own benefit.
“Hori does not have secrets. He is just a human whose heart was moved by those right before him, including his students, girlfriend, school and colleagues. In that sense, I think that is the reason why he gets pushed into the corner,” he says.
