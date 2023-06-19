Acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda of Monster was hazed in school

SINGAPORE – Acclaimed Japanese film-maker Hirokazu Kore-eda says he was hazed in school, and it taught him an important lesson: Hazing is never about team spirit.

“I experienced physical abuse on a day-to-day basis on my sports team, all in the name of hazing,” says the 61-year-old director in an e-mail interview with The Straits Times.

In Japan, ritualised bullying is said to be a way of life in certain schools. News reports say older students are encouraged to punch, kick or hit younger ones with wooden swords.

These brutal practices, however, are fading. “Teachers in Japan have finally started to realise that this has got nothing to do with improving the skills of students,” he says.

As his new film Monster implies, grown-ups who inflict hazing or corporal punishment do it because they are lonely or stressed, with no one to turn to for support. It opens in cinemas on Thursday.

It is not only older students and teachers who use young children as outlets for their frustration, but parents also lash out. When single mothers use corporal punishment with their children, they tend to get demonised for it, he says. They are caught in a Catch-22 situation: They are expected to do the work of two parents, yet get little social support.

“When it comes to childcare, there is the problem of blaming single mothers when they punish their children harshly. Instead, mothers should get support from society,” says the man behind award-winning dramas about family bonds, such as Shoplifters (2018) and Like Father, Like Son (2013). The former won the Palme d’Or top prize at the Cannes Film Festival, while the latter scored a nomination.