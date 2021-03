The period drama Mank, now streaming on Netflix, leads this year's Oscar race with 10 nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Director (David Fincher), Best Actor (Gary Oldman) and Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried).

And given the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' love of movies about movie-making - it is the organiser of the Oscars - the odds are good that it will bag several major prizes.