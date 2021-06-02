Aaron Kwok's manager exposes account that claims to represent him

It is not rare to hear of fake profiles of celebrities, but some scammers have gone a step further by trying to pass themselves off as the celebrities' managers.

This was what Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok's long-time manager discovered to her dismay recently.

On Monday, Kwok's manager, who is known by her nickname Siu May, pointed to one such scam Instagram account.

She posted a message on Instagram about how her agency, First Strong Workshop, "recently discovered an Instagram account with the name Sinsin and the username sinsi718".

"It claimed to be Mr Aaron Kwok's online manager and included his Instagram username aaronkwokxx in its bio. The account has caused a level of disturbance by writing to the agency, its working partners and friends.

"The agency and I hereby state again that Siu May and First Strong Workshop are the sole manager and agency representing Mr Kwok globally, with no other branch offices or online representatives."

Siu May, 59, told the Hong Kong media there has been a proliferation of fake accounts of Kwok in the last two years, with some used to harass fans.

She said some platforms even faked interviews with Kwok in get-rich cryptocurrency scams.

She stressed that the 55-year-old star is focused only on his artistic performances and is not involved in such platforms.

Siu May is a producer and lyricist who has worked with famous Hong Kong singers such as Andy Lau, 59; Alan Tam, 70; and the late Leslie Cheung. She set up First Strong Workshop in 1993 to develop Kwok's career.