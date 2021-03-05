Aaron Kwok goes on an art-buying spree

HONG KONG • Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok, who is known for his love of fast cars, has now turned his attention - and spending power - to buying art.

He and his wife, Chinese model Moka Fang, 33, were recently spotted on a date at an art gallery in Hong Kong, where he was given a private tour.

According to newspaper Apple Daily, Kwok, 55, splashed out a seven-figure sum in Hong Kong dollars (at least S$172,000) on seven paintings in two hours.

Perhaps he was looking to redecorate his sprawling mansion, now that he is spending a lot more time at home with his wife and two young daughters during the pandemic.

The extravagant megastar, who owns a fleet of luxury cars, including a Lamborghini and several Ferraris, had revealed last year that he does not handle his own finances.

Instead, he entrusts his money to his long-time manager Siu Mei, who has been with him for close to 40 years.

She not only manages his career and financial affairs, but is also trusted to take on the role of babysitter for his daughters.