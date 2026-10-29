Aaron Kwok celebrates 61st birthday as youngest daughter makes first public appearance

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Hong Kong singer-actor Aaron Kwok is also gearing up for his year-end concerts at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong singer-actor Aaron Kwok celebrated his 61st birthday on Oct 26 with his wife, Moka Fang, and their three daughters.

The occasion also marked the first time their youngest daughter was shown facing the camera in a family photo.

Fang, who is 22 years younger than Kwok, shared the family portrait on social media with the caption: “Happy birthday, my love.”

In the photo, the couple held their youngest daughter and made heart gestures with their hands, while their two older daughters posed playfully in front of them.

The youngest child, who has just turned one, had her eyes covered with a sunglasses sticker. However, her other facial features, including her nose and lips, remained visible.

The family previously revealed her name as Cheryl, continuing the naming convention of her elder sisters, Chantelle and Charlotte, whose English names also begin with the letter C.

Kwok has jokingly described his home as a “house of goddesses”, referring to his wife and three daughters.

However, a recent report by a Hong Kong magazine claimed that the actor had changed the feng shui arrangement at his home amid speculation that he hopes to have a son.

Citing this article, entertainment outlet Dimsum Daily outlined that the rooftop’s previous feng shui arrangement had been replaced with a new formation featuring three guardian lions.

Feng shui practitioners reportedly believe the new arrangement could improve Kwok’s chances of having a son within the next three years. These claims are based on traditional beliefs and do not confirm the couple’s family plans.

Other than occasionally sharing glimpses of family life with Fang and their three daughters, Kwok is also gearing up for his year-end concerts at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK