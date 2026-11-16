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Can Robert Pattinson, the former teen heartthrob, pull off the suave, in-control 007?

Robert Pattinson excels at playing a weird little guy, a pathetic loser, a man in need of a vacation. His breakthrough was as a tortured vampire, after all.

He’s rarely a well-adjusted square, let alone a smooth, cosmopolitan type like James Bond, the role he won on Nov 16.

And he seems to love those misfits.

When I spoke with him in 2019, just before Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse was released, he was enthusiastic about the challenge that came with parts that “go so hard”: “The danger is you kind of just want to make every part crazy and just ratchet the intensity up as high as possible.”

No kidding. The joy of seeing Pattinson’s credit on a movie is knowing you are in for a wild ride; he will never do what you expect.

He has worked with a long, enviable list of auteurs, each with a distinctive style into which Pattinson has somehow managed to fit. He brings an off-kilter quality and – despite his charisma and success – a real gift for petulant losers.

In Josh and Benny Safdie’s 2017 grimy nightmare, Good Time, he’s a small-time criminal who is having a very bad night.

In 2024, he played several versions of the same character in Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, one of whom is an anxious, submissive drone.

In 2025, he starred opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love, and took the clueless husband role to wretchedly sulky new heights.

His lighthouse keeper in The Lighthouse was literally insane by the end, crawling on the floor, psychologically obliterated.

“I hope to keep finding stuff like that again,” he told me. “I want everything to be as crazy as this.”

The word “crazy” does not really spring to mind when you think of James Bond, perhaps the most suave, in-control man in cinema. Bond is sexy and arrogant. He wears suits. He orders a signature martini and drives tricked-out cars, very fast. Bond is an icon.

Occasionally, Pattinson has picked up a Bond-adjacent role.

The most obvious is Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, the wealthy playboy with a lair of tech toys and his own gussied-up automobile.

Wayne and Bond have a lot in common on paper, but in Pattinson’s hands Wayne becomes emo, reclusive, awkward, with the hair of a ’90s grunge rocker.

Or there’s his character in Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s 2020 spin on the spy movie.

In some ways that film feels like his Bond audition: Pattinson as a British intelligence operative and a competent, stylish charmer. Sometimes he even wears a suit. But even there, he was easy, humble and supportive, hardly the cocky leading man that Bond is.

But now he’s been cast as 007. And honestly: Thank goodness.

Even though Daniel Craig brought some appealing broodiness to the character he played for 15 years, the franchise has felt moribund for a while.

Maybe the old formula – a womanising rogue with a lot of fancy gadgets – is not enough to make Bond interesting anymore.

Pattinson, though, is a Bond for a new era.

He is the first millennial in the role, at a time when the definition of a “movie star” has shifted drastically.

He has always been considered good-looking, but there’s an oddness to his features, all deep-set eyes and an angular jaw.

He does not court media in the usual way; he is known for impishly lying in interviews. And his career trajectory does not make a ton of sense, as it seems every profile of Pattinson is obligated to note: He’s gone from teenage fantasy heartthrob to real actor with serious artistic credibility in some very non-heroic roles.

In 2026 alone, he has been in four movies as four very different characters who nonetheless illustrate his unexpected sweet spot: Miserable and even pathetic guys upon whose nose you might like to land a good punch.

In Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama, he is a twitchy museum curator who descends into full psychological meltdown.

In Nolan’s The Odyssey, he is the supercilious and snivelling Antinous, so craven that the crowd cheers when Odysseus drives a sword through his heart.

In Lance Oppenheim’s Primetime, he is a hypnotic but morally deformed version of the To Catch A Predator host Chris Hansen.

And in Denis Villeneuve’s coming Dune: Part Three, he is the conniving, shape-shifting villain Scytale.

None of this screams Bond, at least not in the traditional movie-star way.

But maybe that is just the shake-up the series needs: A shot of real weirdness.

The restless peculiarity that Pattinson brings to every role could reinfuse the franchise with the old, delightfully campy quality; this is, after all, a series with villains like Goldfinger and Dr. No and Bond girls named Pussy Galore and Honey Ryder.

For decades, Bond has been the symbol of a certain kind of invulnerable, aspirational masculinity.

But these days, we know that anyone who presents themselves that way is probably hiding something.

So perhaps Pattinson, adept at embodying guys who are a mess, will inject a realistic complexity into the role that we have not seen before, without losing any of the unhinged fun.

Whatever happens, I’m interested in Bond again. NYTIMES