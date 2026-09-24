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A One Of A Kind menu: McDonald’s partners with G-Dragon to bring Spicy Bulgogi Burgers to Singapore

The items in the collaboration will be available from Oct 1.

SINGAPORE – Get ready for a One Of A Kind K-flavour experience.

McDonald’s Singapore has partnered with K-pop star G-Dragon to launch new burgers and exclusive merchandise from his fashion brand, Peaceminusone.

Starting Oct 1, the fast-food giant will serve up the all-new Spicy Bulgogi Chicken Burger and Spicy Beef Bulgogi Burger.

Available from 11am during non-breakfast hours, fans can get the sweet and spicy creations at outlets islandwide, as well as through Drive-Thrus, McDelivery, GrabFood and foodpanda.

Every Spicy Bulgogi Chicken Burger meal comes with one mystery photocard, with three variations available to collect while stocks last.

To cool off from the heat, diners can treat themselves to a Hershey’s soft serve, available after breakfast hours at all dessert kiosks.

G-Dragon fans can also get their hands on limited-edition Peaceminusone merchandise dropping on Oct 8 from 11am.

The collection includes a tote bag ($12.90), a pin set ($5.90) and a vintage hat ($9.90).

Limited-edition Peaceminusone merchandise will be dropping on Oct 8 from 11am. PHOTO: MCDONALD’S SINGAPORE

McDonald’s is also throwing an exclusive K-pop rave party on Oct 16 , at its Aperia Mall outlet in Kallang.

Going out with a Bang Bang Bang for one night only, party attendees can look forward to event-exclusive merchandise such as a bandana, a collectible card topper, and photobooth keepsakes. Fans can secure their tickets via the McDonald’s app starting Oct 1 at 3pm.

Fan-favourite Spicy Chicken McNuggets will also return to the menu starting Oct 15.

Earlier, McDonald’s launched Korean-inspired gochujang butter burgers across the wider Asian market. The campaign rolled out sequentially from Sept 17 in countries including China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Each market is developing its own menu offerings featuring the gochujang-butter sauce, tailored to local tastes.