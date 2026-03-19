Labubu film on its way as Pop Mart partners Sony to revive fading craze

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The move highlights Pop Mart’s determination to turn Labubu from a viral sensation into an entertainment franchise with broad international reach.

BEIJING – Pop Mart International Group is bringing Labubu to the big screen, betting that a cinematic storyline can revive interest in the collectible toy as sales growth slows and investor enthusiasm wanes.

The Beijing-based toymaker is teaming up with Sony Pictures Entertainment for the project, which will involve director and screenwriter Paul King, according to a statement on March 19. Lung Kasing, the Hong Kong-born artist who created the Labubu character, will serve as executive producer.

Mr King – best known for Paddington, Paddington 2 and Wonka movies – will co-write the script with another award-winning screenwriter Steven Levenson. Planned as a hybrid of live-action and computer-generated imagery, the project remains in early development, with financial details and a release timeline yet to be disclosed.

The partnership with a major Hollywood studio underscores Pop Mart’s ambition to leverage movies and storytelling to turn the Labubu intellectual property (IP) into an enduring franchise while extending its brand beyond toys. Besides selling collectible toys, Pop Mart has opened a themed park in Beijing and launched a jewellery store chain selling pendants and rings engraved with its popular characters.

The Labubu doll became a global sensation in 2025, marking a rare instance of Chinese soft power reaching international scale – especially across Western markets including the United States and Europe. The runaway popularity of Labubus, embraced by K-pop idols, Hollywood celebrities and ordinary consumers alike, propelled the company’s Hong Kong-listed stocks to an all-time high in August.

Yet concerns soon emerged as investors and analysts worried that the Labubu craze might fade, with rising production threatening to dilute the toy’s aura of scarcity. Pop Mart’s shares have since retreated more than 30 per cent. In response, Pop Mart has been spotlighting new characters, including Twinkle Twinkle and Skullpanda, while founder and chief executive Wang Ning pushes to transform the company into a creative platform capable of consistently churning out new toy IPs.

“Pop Mart could remain focused on its core strength – creating collectible toys – while leveraging Sony Pictures’ scale for global exposure,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Dustin Wei wrote in a note in late 2025 when media reports about the movie first emerged.

Morningstar analyst Jeff Zhang said the partnership with Sony Pictures was a milestone in Pop Mart’s efforts to diversify its revenue streams.

“Given Labubu’s global popularity, the movie will likely add to Pop Mart’s future licensing income,” Mr Zhang said. “However... we do not expect the news to materially impact Pop Mart’s stock valuation.” BLOOMBERG, REUTERS