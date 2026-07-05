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A ‘garden inside the Garden’: More details of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding emerge

Details are slowly emerging about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding on July 3 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

NEW YORK - A performance from Stevie Nicks, personal vows, high school friends and a “garden inside the Garden”: details are slowly emerging about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding in New York.

The pop superstar and three-time NFL Super Bowl champion, both 36, tied the knot on July 3 at the storied Madison Square Garden under heavy security, with the 1,000 or so attendees reportedly required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

The singer’s publicist Tree Paine confirmed the marriage took place in a short statement, and gave a few details, such as the couple’s choice of ensembles from Christian Dior, shoes from Christian Louboutin and Cartier jewellery.

But nuggets of information surfaced on July 4, starting with the anchors of ABC’s Good Morning America news broadcast – Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and retired NFL legend Michael Strahan – describing their experience at the party.

Stephanopoulos, a onetime aide to former US president Bill Clinton who pivoted to journalism more than two decades ago, said the ceremony was “as intimate as it could possibly be, given that it was Madison Square Garden” – the iconic sports arena.

He said the A-list couple had created “this garden inside the Garden that was just so beautiful.”

“It’s hard to imagine that a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal and so intimate,” Stephanopoulos added.

Roberts said the couple “wrote their own vows,” and Stephanopoulos talked about Swift and Kelce having “little books” with them, as comedian Adam Sandler officiated.

“They had their neighbours, their high school friends. It was like any wedding that you would attend,” said Roberts, who also confirmed that Nicks performed as expected.

‘Incredible’

It was like “any wedding” – except it featured a who’s who of the entertainment and sports worlds, from Swift pals Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran and model Gigi Hadid to actors Hugh Grant and Bradley Cooper.

Kelce’s teammates and coach Andy Reid were invited, as was NFL legend Tom Brady.

The chief executive officer of movie theatre chain AMC, Adam Aron, posted – and then deleted – a lengthy account of the proceedings on X.

“Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat,” he wrote, according to Entertainment Weekly.

He described the vows as “long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing explorations by each” about how they met and why they wanted to be married.

Singer Nelly posted a video on Instagram calling the wedding “incredible.” He wore an all-white suit in the video, while his wife, singer Ashanti, donned a sparkling gown.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement last August in an Instagram post captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The 14-time Grammy winner is coming off a banner year with the success of her album The Life Of A Showgirl, induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a new song on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack.

Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has signed on for a 14th season in the National Football League. He is also a co-host of the popular New Heights podcast alongside his brother Jason, who was his best man. AFP