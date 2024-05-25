A dad’s guide to June holiday fun: Four new experiences to check out

SINGAPORE – Say hello to the June holidays. Peel your kids away from their devices and whisk them out of the house to these new, mostly free and outdoor spots.

From a multisensory experience at Sentosa Sensoryscape to indoor roller skating at Clarke Quay, these activities are suitable for all ages and budgets. They are likely to draw thick crowds, and with the current wave of Covid-19 infections, do take precautions. Use hand sanitisers, wash your hands when you get a chance and don a mask where possible.