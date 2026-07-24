A Chinese Ghost Story star Joey Wong ‘returns’: AI doubles of veteran performers spark debate

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Veteran Taiwanese actress Joey Wong’s decision to license her youthful likeness for an artificial intelligence-generated game trailer has reignited the debate on whether AI could extend the screen careers of actors or whether it merely reproduces their appearance without the artistry that made them famous.

The 87-second trailer, Qianying, was released on July 16 for the Tianxia online game series deve­loped by Chinese gaming giant NetEase.

Produced entirely using artificial intelligence, rather than live-action filming, the trailer applies Wong’s authorised digital likeness to re-create the youthful screen image that made her one of Chinese-language cinema’s most recognisable stars.

Wong, who is best known for playing female protagonist Nie Xiaoqian in the 1987 fantasy romance A Chinese Ghost Story, retired from acting in 2004, and has stayed away from the big screen ever since. In June, she was named a brand ambassador for the game’s 18th anniversary.

The production team combined NetEase’s DM Monet tool and generative AI from Volcano Engine, the tech platform behind ByteDance’s large language model Doubao, to make the trailer. Instead of featuring Wong herself, the film digitally reconstructs the youthful appearance associated with some of her best-known roles.

Wong, 59, is not the only veteran performer exploring the commercial use of AI-generated digital doubles.

According to a report by China Movie Channel, Hong Kong actor Lawrence Ng, 62, recently announced that he has licensed the likeness of his 20-year-old self for an AI film. He said the remuneration is considerable and added that he did not need to directly participate in the production process.

The report said Ng signed a contract limiting the use of his digital likeness to the specific film and was satisfied with the finished images.

Asked whether AI could replace human actors, Ng said he viewed the technology as another avenue for the film and television industry, offering performers and other professionals more choices, the report added.

Guo Yanmin, a professor at the Communication University of China, told China Daily that the licensing of actors’ likeness for AI-assisted productions is “a path worth exploring”, particularly for sequels, alternative endings and other reinterpretations of classic works.

The commercial appeal of such productions largely lies in nostalgia, retro imagery and the audiences’ emotional attachment to veteran stars’ earlier performances, he said.

However, Guo pointed out that the changing times, audience preferences and cultural trends may limit the appeal of such projects. Many younger viewers may be unfamiliar with Wong or Ng, or the films that established their fame, weakening the emotional connection on which AI re-creations depend, he said.

Even so, licensing digital likenesses is expected to become more common because it serves the commercial interests of both performers and investors, Guo said, noting that retired or veteran actors are more likely to embrace the technology than performers at the height of their careers.

The greater long-term disruption may come not from authorised digital doubles of established stars, but from entirely AI-generated actors and virtual idols, he said.

“With strong technology, a good script and capable direction, AI actors could appear in genuinely compelling productions. Licensed digital doubles still rely on the audiences’ existing emotional attachment to the real performers,” Guo said.

Public opinion on the trend remains divided. One user on social media platform Sina Weibo described the technology as “a blessing” for veteran actors, who receive fewer roles, saying that they could license their likeness and make decent money without having to return to demanding film shoots.

Actors currently enjoying popularity, as well as newcomers seeking their first break, could face greater pressure if such productions become more widespread, the user added.

Another user, who seemed less impressed with the trend, said the AI version of Wong had her form but lacked her spirit. “Although AI has refined Wong’s facial contours, her real appearance was far more captivating,” the user wrote in a post. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK