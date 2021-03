Now streaming on HBO Go, Just Mercy is the story of a young black lawyer who dedicates himself to defending those wrongly convicted by the American criminal-justice system, many of whom are poor and black.

It is based on the true story of social justice activist Bryan Stevenson, who is played by Black Panther (2018) star Michael B. Jordan, as he races to exonerate death-row inmate Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), a man jailed for murder despite ample evidence of his innocence.