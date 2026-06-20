8 more screenings of Teochew movie Dear You in original dialect at GV from June 25-29

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ticket sales for these eight screenings will start on June 22 at 3pm at all GV box office counters and online sales channels, the operator said.

SINGAPORE – Cinema operator Golden Village (GV) will have eight additional screenings of Chinese movie Dear You in its original Teochew dialect from June 25-29 .

In a media statement on June 19, GV said the additional screenings will be held exclusively at GV VivoCity’s GVMax.

Ticket sales for these eight screenings will start on June 22 at 3pm at all GV box office counters and online sales channels, the operator said.

Each ticket will cost $18.50 for the public and $16.50 for GV movie club members.

“We are grateful to IMDA (the Infocomm Media Development Authority) for their support in allowing additional Teochew language screenings of Dear You in Singapore,” Managing Director Lim Teck of Clover Films said.

“These additional sessions not only allow more audiences the choice to experience the film in its original language, but also help preserve and celebrate an important part of our cultural identity,” he added.

IMDA had earlier said that the film, which was filmed almost entirely in the Teochew dialect, will be screened in its Mandarin-dubbed version for general release in Singapore.

IMDA had said the decision was made to support the bilingual policy, which aims to promote Mandarin as the main language among Chinese Singaporeans.

ST has contacted GV and IMDA for more information on the additional screenings .