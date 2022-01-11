Are the Golden Globes still relevant?

The Golden Globes has long been seen as the looser, drunker cousin of the Academy Awards.

As a television event, its red-carpet parades, featuring stars in fabulous clothes, drew millions of viewers. Champagne flowed freely at the tables, leading to its reputation as a tipsy affair.

It gained notoriety after a host, British comedian Ricky Gervais, jokingly insulted the Globes' habit of favouring lightweight shows, insinuating that, in return, its voters got to hobnob with stars.

That joke has come back to haunt the event.

Last year, leading American newspapers dropped bombshell reports on the awards and its owners, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

In a time when show-business bodies are striving for diversity, journalists found that none of its 80-plus voting members was black.

Other reports alleged suspicious financial activity at the organisation, a non-profit.

Another report spoke of a Netflix-sponsored trip to France for HFPA members, a perk that was linked to the Netflix series Emily In Paris receiving two nominations.

The HFPA made some reforms, but it was too little, too late.

Actor Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globe awards. Actress Scarlett Johansson said she would boycott the event.

More damagingly, American broadcaster NBC pulled out of telecasting the 2022 ceremony, so this year's event saw no red-carpet or media scrum.

On the Golden Globes' Twitter account, it said the awards is now a "private event", with no live stream.

The crisis facing the HFPA reflects power shifts in the industry.

The rise of streaming services like Netflix, AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime Video in the last decade has created a ravenous demand for content.

They are filling up their libraries with a mix of popular fare - the stuff that hooks subscribers - and prestige material that boosts their credentials as serious players that stars, always hungry for awards, want to work with.

The need for prestige is behind the Netflix acquisition of the drama The Power Of The Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, as well as the climate-change allegory Don't Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Stars, however, do not like being associated with awards that are less than ethically spotless.

Netflix last year announced it would no longer work with the HFPA until serious reforms were carried out. It joins a raft of other organisations calling for change.

The zeal of the industry to force change on the Globes comes amid a series of blows to the moral standing of the industry.

The Harvey Weinstein sexual-assault cases came to light in 2017, when it was revealed that the former Hollywood czar acted with impunity despite his crimes being an open secret.

It comes after the election of former United States president Donald Trump in 2016, a conservative who deepened political rifts in the country.

Also weakening the power of the Globes brand is falling television viewership.

Last year's bare-bones pandemic-hit show saw viewership drop by 60 per cent from the previous year, to about seven million viewers in the US.

Those trends coincided with the recent #OscarsSoWhite movement, aimed at forcing the establishment to recognise non-white talent.

In a new Hollywood, streaming platforms, journalists, broadcasters and public-relations films are less patient when formerly exalted bodies tell them to wait for gradual change.

Still, few would admit to being ready to throw away the Globes, least of all movie marketeers, as the validation of a Globes win or nomination grants a powerful legitimacy to a project.

More "serious" events, such as the Critics Choice Awards, held at the same time as the Globes, have been touted as a replacement, but it is hard to beat the 77-year head start the Globes enjoys.

Yes, the Globes is fluffy and flawed, but if it can fix its problems, there is always a place in viewers' hearts for a more relaxed companion to the stuffier Oscars.

Who can resist a show whose trademarks are fabulous frocks, irreverent hosts and slurred, meandering speeches?