7 memorable moments from the Star Awards

From colourful fashion choices to sly jokes, here are seven memorable moments from the annual Star Awards ceremony. The celebration of the best of home-grown Mandarin television took place at Mediacorp's The Theatre in Buona Vista on Sunday night.

1 Celebrity couples

Love was in the air as artistes supported their significant others on and off the stage.

Jeffrey Xu and Felicia Chin, who are in a relationship, both clinched awards. He was named Best Supporting Actor and she won her 10th Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste prize. He thanked her in his speech and said: "Let's go eat fried chicken later."

And when Chin walked onstage for her award, he helped to hold her dress. Such a gentleman.

When Jesseca Liu won her Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste award, her husband Jeremy Chan sweetly blew her a kiss.

2 Funny quotes

Intentional or not, several speeches brought on the chuckles.

When Pierre Png accepted his Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award, he gave thanks for his two dogs at home.

It prompted guest presenter Taiwanese host Mickey Huang to scratch his head and say: "That is amazing, even dogs can watch television."

Marcus Chin won his second Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award and declared his ambition to win All-Time Favourite Artiste.

He said, to applause and laughter: "I still have eight more trophies to rise to (heaven)."

Meanwhile, Cynthia Koh had reportedly said she "won't be wearing anything" onstage if she made it to the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes.

Although she did win on Sunday, she was dressed conservatively in an iridescent Moschino gown. She said: "I was just joking. I'm all covered up tonight."

3 Eye-catching outfits

Bonnie Loo's fluffy white get-up was said by some to resemble ondeh ondeh, while Sheryl Ang's dress looked like Chinese cabbage from some angles.

And Chantalle Ng's bright red gown reminded one of chillies. Their outfits sparked several memes on the Mediacorp Channel 8 Facebook page.

Elvin Ng, who turned heads with a bandung-pink suit at last year's event, donned a bright orange suit that was the same shade as a Fanta drink.

4 Game time

They are used to calling the shots, but these hosts found themselves on the receiving end on Sunday.

The five nominees for Best Programme Host (Entertainment & Infotainment) - Kym Ng, Guo Liang, Quan Yifeng, Desmond Ng and Ke Le - were asked to reach into a box to feel an object and describe it.

Although Quan took home the award, Ke Le guessed the object - an onion - correctly and said: "It is an onion. And because I won't win this award, when I touch this, I will just cry quietly."

5 Long waits for a win

While Brandon Wong had to wait 27 years to win an award, he was not the only actor who had to bide his time.

Xu Bin picked up his first popularity award in six years and said: "It feels great to return to this stage."

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Xu won his first performance award - the Best Supporting Actor prize - after a decade or so in show business.

He said: "I wish the acceptance speech could be longer. After all, I am not a regular here."

6 Aunty Lucy appears In an unexpected and nifty costume change,

Dennis Chew turned into his popular Aunty Lucy character after receiving the All-Time Favourite Artiste award.

Towards the end of his acceptance speech, two staff walked onstage. Within seconds, Chew, with his back towards the audience, had transformed into the colourful aunty character, complete with pearls and curly wig.

7 Technology's power

For the first time, a special robot escort was deployed to deliver the trophies to the winners.

When host Chen Hanwei tried to engage it in conversation, it replied: "This is a scary place. I'm going to head home now."

Several guest presenters - such as Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok, Taiwanese host Mickey Huang and Taiwanese host-actor Jacky Wu - appeared as holograms. Although not seeing them in person might have disappointed some fans, perhaps more international stars might appear at future events with the aid of technology.