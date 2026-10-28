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36 countries to compete in Eurovision 2027 as Ireland, Netherlands stay out over Israel

DARA, representing Bulgaria, won the top prize at Eurovision 2026 held on May 17.

GENEVA – Canada will make its Eurovision debut alongside at least 35 other countries at the 2027 contest, organisers said on Oct 28, with Ireland and the Netherlands boycotting over Israel’s participation, and Spain, Slovenia and Iceland still to announce.

The 36 broadcasters will send their national entry to the 71st edition of the contest in the Bulgarian city of Burgas in May, one participant more than in 2026, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said

Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland and Slovenia boycotted the 2026 contest, which drew a global audience of 130 million, after calling for Israel’s expulsion over its military offensive in Gaza following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

Israel said at the time there was a global smear campaign against it.

Israel’s KAN broadcaster has confirmed its participation, while Ireland and the Netherlands have confirmed they will again skip the 2027 contest.

RTVE in Spain and RTVSLO in Slovenia have until December to confirm, the EBU said.

At the end of September, the board of Iceland’s public broadcaster RÚV signalled its participation was unlikely but has not made a final decision

“In a world that can feel increasingly divided, it brings audiences together through music, across borders, languages and cultures, and that matters now more than ever,” said Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest, in a statement

Apart from newcomer Canada, the contest lineup includes North Macedonia, which returns to the competition for the first time since 2022, host Bulgaria, and France, Britain, Ukraine and Australia. REUTERS