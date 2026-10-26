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30m robots, fire and water effects: What to expect at Jay Chou’s concerts in January

Jay Chou will perform three shows at the National Stadium from Jan 8 to 10 2027.

SINGAPORE – Ju Pao, a Taiwanese concert director known for his work on Mandopop king Jay Chou’s large-scale shows, has dropped hints about what fans can expect at Chou’s upcoming concerts here.

Chou will perform three shows at the National Stadium from Jan 8 to 10, as part of the Singapore leg of his Carnival II World Tour.

The ongoing concert tour, his ninth, began in Hangzhou, China, in April 2026.

“As soon as the audiences enter the stadium, they will see two huge, 30m-tall robots, and then they will ‘vanish’. Then the centre (of the space) will open up to reveal another massive mechanical structure. It’s hard to put into words,” said Ju Pao, declining to provide more details.

The music producer was speaking to local media in Mandarin on Oct 24 at the launch of a new livehouse in Queen Street, which opens from noon to midnight.

Ju Pao, 52, is the show director at The Ooooone , which features live performances and dining.

Ju Pao’s 54-year-old brother, Taiwanese television host and singer Xiao Zhong, chimed in during their joint interview, saying that Chou’s concerts will also feature “fire and water elements”.

He did not elaborate further.

Besides the brothers, Taiwanese entertainers Jacky Wu and Kang Kang were also guest artistes at The Oooone’s launch on Oct 24.

Chou’s shows are known for their visual effects and audience song requests.

His latest tour has a “one city, one theme” premise, with each stop paired with one of his songs.

Singapore’s theme is Sunny Day Singapore, inspired by his iconic song Sunny Day from his 2003 album Yeh Hui-Mei, which is named after his mother.

The 47-year-old Taiwanese singer-songwriter performed here in 2020, 2022 and 2024 for his Carnival World Tour, which ran from 2019 to 2025.

Speaking on his close working relationship with Chou, Ju Pao said: “If he just gives me a look, I immediately know what he wants to do… It’s an unspoken mutual understanding.

“Before taking the stage, if Jay Chou gets nervous, he’ll say, ‘Hey Ju Pao, tell a few jokes’. Then, once he sings two songs, he loosens up, his vocal cords relax and everything flows.”

Describing Chou as “proactive and driven”, Ju Pao said: “My rule is: As long as you’re prepared, you don’t need to fear whatever he asks.

“If you’re afraid, it just means you weren’t prepared. If he asks, ‘Why are the sleeves on this outfit designed like this?’, you need to have a ready answer.

“Whenever he asks me anything about concert production, I can answer fluently, off the top of my head. Knowing the show inside out beforehand is crucial.”

The new livehouse The Ooooone features live performances and dining. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

As the show director of The Ooooone livehouse, Ju Pao wants to “bring the spirit, set pieces and staging design of a major concert tour” into a more intimate setting.

The launch event, hosted by Singaporean host-actress Xixi Lim, featured a live band and Singapore-based singers who were trained and directed by Ju Pao.

The 5,500 sq ft venue features a main hall and three private karaoke rooms, and can accommodate 250 guests.

The minimum spend per table for a dinner-time experience is $300.

Club-goers can look forward to different sets, with holographic effects, concert-style acts and themes such as romantic musical theatre, a clown act or a magician’s show, said Ju Pao, adding that the curated singing performances will include guest artistes.

Singapore’s competitive corporate tax rates and his many friends in the city-state make the location attractive, he said, adding that there are ongoing discussions to take the concept to Shanghai and Canada.

Ju Pao said: “Singapore is a major tourist destination. While I wouldn’t dare claim we can turn this into a landmark entertainment venue right away, our goal is to make it as international as possible.”