3 Things to do

1. LISTEN: A quarantine podcast

He is a stand-up comedian and improv genius. She is an actress. They are a child-free, middle-aged couple who - as one does - started a podcast in their Los Angeles home as live gigs and shooting schedules went to pot early last year.

Janie and Paul Tompkins expected the podcast to last only a few months but, much to their chagrin - and fans' delight - they are still cooped up and podcasting.

In contrast to the thousands of others who have started a pandemic podcast, the couple have no guests. They simply talk. And they are hilarious.

They talk about what they have watched (this week, it is the Disney comedy Cruella), current affairs (mask mandates and cancel culture, for example) and things they see around town.

Theirs is a sincere, snark-and provocation-free show. Despite each episode clocking in at over an hour, there is no rambling. Nor do they try to be zany or put on characters. They are two wise, slightly cynical veterans of show business who enjoy drinking what they call "weekend water" before turning on the mikes.

Info: Available on iTunes, Spotify and other podcast hosting platforms

2. READ: A graphic novel about the Asian-American experience

In 2007, Adrian Tomine, an American of Japanese descent, tackled what it feels like to be an Asian man growing up in a culture that drums into you the idea that you are nobody's idea of handsome.

In this tragicomic story, told in spare, sensitively drawn panels, Ben is a Japanese-American man with a girlfriend, Miko, of the same ethnic background.

She resists assimilation into the majority culture and encourages Ben to do the same. He thinks it is a waste of time.

Despite having a good career and a dream partner, he seethes with resentment and is gripped by strange desires which poison his relationship with Miko.

The topic of race and sexual attraction is massive, but Tomine finds a simple, clean line through it by sticking with the point of view of Ben, a conflicted and confused Asian character who will remind readers of their friends or even of themselves.

A movie based on the book is planned. Korean-American actor Randall Park (WandaVision, 2021) has been tipped to direct.

Info: The e-book is available at the National Library Board website (nlb.gov.sg)

3. WATCH: Zombie dystopia series

Army Of The Dead, Netflix's highly touted big-budget zombie movie, arrived - and was a big yawn.

Never mind. There is still 2019's Black Summer to watch or rewatch. The first of this series' eight episodes is a masterpiece of kinetic film-making.

Rose (Jaime King, above) is a suburban mother running on foot to safety with her daughter, each step marked by a horrific vignette glimpsed in the background.

This is a series grounded not just in emotional reality, but also in the world of real, everyday objects. The way fences, doors and buses work matter.

There is a larger dystopia at work, seen through the eyes of a handful of characters, each one given a separate thread until later in the series. Monsters are everywhere, but the real horror lies in being a refugee in a society where the thin coat of civility has been scraped away.

The second season is coming to Netflix on June 17.

Info: Go to netflix.com/sg