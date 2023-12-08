2023 wrapped - the biggest news and happenings in entertainment this year

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
As 2023 comes to an end, #PopVultures host recap and give updates on some of the biggest happenings in entertainment across the world, from the revenge concert-going and ticket-buying mania that gripped Singapore to the writers and actors strike in Hollywood and the fall of idol management agency Johnny & Associates in Japan.
She also runs down her list of favourite television shows and films of the year.
Here is what she covers:
2:07 Concert mania - Taylor Swift, Coldplay and J-pop acts like Yoasobi
6:23 Summer of Barbieheimer - blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer - bringing audiences back to the movie theatres
11:13 The Hollywood writers and actors strike, which gained both unions historic gains and protections
15:29 Updates on the sex abuse scandal that brought down Japanese idol agency Johnny & Associates
26:15 Taiwan’s #MeToo wave and why it was disappointing to observe
31:13 The case of K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty takes a turn
33:22 Drug allegations against BigBang leader G-Dragon and South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun
34:51 BTS enlists into the military
36:50 Jan’s favourite television shows and movies of the year
TV: The Last Of Us, Succession, The Glory and Oh No! Here Comes Trouble
Films: Past Lives and Marry My Dead Body
Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Amirul Karim
Edited by: Amirul Karim
