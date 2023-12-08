2023 wrapped - the biggest news and happenings in entertainment this year

She also runs down her list of favourite television shows and films of the year.

Here is what she covers:

2:07 Concert mania - Taylor Swift, Coldplay and J-pop acts like Yoasobi

6:23 Summer of Barbieheimer - blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer - bringing audiences back to the movie theatres

11:13 The Hollywood writers and actors strike, which gained both unions historic gains and protections

15:29 Updates on the sex abuse scandal that brought down Japanese idol agency Johnny & Associates

26:15 Taiwan’s #MeToo wave and why it was disappointing to observe

31:13 The case of K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty takes a turn

33:22 Drug allegations against BigBang leader G-Dragon and South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun

34:51 BTS enlists into the military

36:50 Jan’s favourite television shows and movies of the year

TV: The Last Of Us, Succession, The Glory and Oh No! Here Comes Trouble

Films: Past Lives and Marry My Dead Body

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

