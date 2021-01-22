2020 - the year of the television

The circuit breaker of 2020 saw Singaporeans staying at home and glued to their television sets.

The Channel 8 drama My Guardian Angels, which debuted one day before the circuit breaker came into effect on April 7, was the most-watched local Chinese-language drama of Mediacorp last year.

Meanwhile, no local English drama came close to topping the long-running Kin, which once again reigned supreme.

My Guardian Angels - a Zoe Tay, Kym Ng and Hong Ling family drama about single mothers - averaged 799,500 viewers for each episode over its run and came in fourth overall in the most-watched local Chinese programmes.

This was higher than the average of 626,500 viewers for 2019's most-watched Channel 8 drama, Hello From The Other Side starring Rui En.

Boosted by the pulling power of beloved veterans like Tay and Ng, it was the only drama to make it to the top 10 overall list of Chinese programmes.

Ng proved popular with audiences as she also hosts The Sheng Siong Show with former deejay Dasmond Koh. Two seasons of the show took the first and second spot of the most-watched Chinese-language variety shows, with over 580,000 views on average for each episode.

My Guardian Angels was sandwiched between special event programmes like last year's National Day Parade and current affairs programmes like the multi-ministry task force press conference on the circuit breaker.

Dramas 2020: The Making, which showed teasers and behind-the-scenes footage of local dramas in production, took the sixth spot.

Romance series Loving You starring Jesseca Liu and rookie leading man Ayden Sng in a May-December relationship took the second spot of the year's top local Chinese dramas.

The 27-year-old Sng may just be Channel 8's next big thing as an average of 662,400 viewers tuned in to watch him touch Liu's heart with his puppy-dog eyes.

TV show billboard

TOP 10 OVERALL CHINESE PROGRAMMES 1. National Day Parade 2020 2. Lunar New Year's Eve Special 2020 3. Chingay 2020 4. My Guardian Angels 5. PM Lee's May Day Message 6. Dramas 2020: The Making 7. Multi-Ministry Task Force Press Conference: Circuit Breaker 8. Singapore Votes 2020: Results 9. Hello Singapore 10. Singapore Votes 2020: The Political Debate TOP 10 LOCAL CHINESE DRAMAS 1. My Guardian Angels 2. Loving You 3. Titoudao: Inspired By The True Story Of A Wayang Star 4. Super Dad 5. A Quest To Heal 6. Happy Prince 7. All Around You 8. The Driver 9. After The Stars 10. A Jungle Survivor TOP 10 OVERALL ENGLISH PROGRAMMES 1. News 5 Tonight 2. Kin 3. Home Together 4. Talking Point 5. On The Red Dot 6. Constituency Political Broadcasts 2020 7. Crimewatch 2020 8. National Day Parade 2020 9. Singapore Votes 2020: Results 10. In Your Living Room 2 TOP 10 LOCAL ENGLISH DRAMAS 1. Kin 2. Titoudao: Inspired By The True Story Of A Wayang Star 3. Code of Law 5 4. Derek 2 (digital release on meWatch) 5. Forensik (English version) 6. Lil Wild 7. Exlosers 3 8. Downstairs Seasons 1 and 2 (digital release on meWatch) 9. Khloe 10. Snoops • Sources: SG-TAM, Adobe Analytics

All Around You, a five-episode series featuring all the 12 finalists of 2019's talent competition Star Search, including winner Zhang Zetong as well as Chantalle Ng, veteran actress Lin Meijiao's daughter, came in seventh on the same list.

An interesting development this year? Titoudao: Inspired By The True Story Of A Wayang Star landed in both the top 10 English-and Chinese-language drama lists.

The period piece is adapted from local playwright Goh Boon Teck's play of the same name and is based on the story of Goh's mother and her street opera performing career. It averaged 658,800 views during its run on Channel 8 and 167,800 views on Channel 5.

Originally filmed in English, the show was dubbed in Mandarin and aired during the prime-time 9pm slot on Channel 8 in May, an unusual move owing to the pandemic.

The May premiere date was originally intended for the time-travelling Qi Yuwu and Carrie Wong vehicle A Quest To Heal, but that production, which was fifth on the same list, was delayed by the pandemic.

Dominating the list were down-to-earth local dramas with familiar themes of love, family and careers.

However, The Driver, an action series about a Japanese yakuza member who escapes to Singapore to be a private-hire driver, took the eighth spot. It was fronted by Taiwanese actor Kaiser Chuang while Titoudao was led by Malaysian actress Koe Yeet, proving that overseas stars can still draw eyeballs in local productions.

In the English-language list, soap opera Kin, which premiered in 2018, continued its winning streak from 2019. It became yet again the most-watched drama of last year.

With a cumulative reach of more than 2.6 million viewers last year, it was also the only drama in the overall English programme list, occupied mostly by news, special events and infotainment programmes. It came in second.

Meanwhile, tried-and-tested formulas continued to work well on Channel 5.

Three shows from the expansive Code Of Law universe were among the top five most-watched English-language drama series. The fifth season of Code Of Law took third place.

Its two spin-off series - the second season of Derek, about a serial killer played by Desmond Tan; and the Malay-language, English-dubbed Forensik - came in fourth and fifth respectively.

The Code Of Law universe began with the legal drama The Pupil (2010 to 2011).

Kids' programming also had a good year as the 3D animated series Lil Wild, Singapore's first locally produced animal-based animation; season three of Exlosers, about young superheroes played by child actors; and the teenage detective series Snoops all appeared in the top 10.

The adult animation Downstairs, about local hawker stall owners, also made the cut.