After 20 years in the business, Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin says he is more confident, less anxious, and more at peace and content with himself.

Ahead of the launch of his coffee chain Miracle Coffee’s pop-up at ArtScience Museum on Friday, the 41-year-old sat down with The Straits Times in an exclusive interview to talk about his milestone anniversary, his business ventures, his future, coming home during the pandemic and brewing coffee in the woods.