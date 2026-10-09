195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace stages Lana Del Rey fan event ahead of singer’s F1 concert

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The Lana Del Rey fan event called Honeymoon Pitstop includes a large mural of her by Singaporean graffiti artists Slacsatu and Song.

SINGAPORE – Record company Universal Music Singapore has launched Honeymoon Pitstop, a fan event celebrating American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey ahead of her F1 concert in Singapore.

Running until Oct 11 at indie arts enclave 195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace, the free-entry pop-up features a mural, exhibitions, themed beverages, photobooths, DIY workshops, albums and merchandise.

The celebration is in conjunction with her upcoming headlining set on Oct 11 at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026, where she will close out the race weekend at the Padang stage. The show marks her first full concert in Singapore following a promotional showcase here in 2012.

The massive wall mural painted on the building’s exterior facade is a collaborative work by Singaporean graffiti artists Slacsatu and Song. Featuring a portrait of Del Rey, 41, as a centrepiece, the colourful work depicts Slacsatu’s distinct “Alphabatik” visual style with Song’s magical tropical nature motifs.

Inside the venue, several tenant studios are also hosting dedicated fan activities.

FuFu Space, for example, features retro photo spots and special event keepsakes; Tiny Creative Nook invites fans to contribute to a collaborative artwork and get Del Rey-themed henna art; while Repeat Offence will host a music video retrospective and screening of her 2013 short film Tropico on Oct 10.

Fans can also get a Del Rey-themed drink, Cinammon Girl, at the venue’s open-air courtyard bar Kult Yard. There will also be an invite-only fan hangout happening on Oct 10.

Del Rey is one of the most prominent and influential American female singer-songwriters in modern pop music. Named the “greatest American songwriter of the 21st century” by music publication Rolling Stone UK in 2023, her 2023 breakthrough album Born To Die was the longest-charting album by a female artiste on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Her most recent album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (2023), earned five Grammy nominations, including for Album of the Year and Song of the Year for the seven-minute track A&W.

Her significant releases include Norman F****** Rockwell! (2019), which was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, and is hailed as a modern classic.