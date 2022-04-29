Late actor was an architect

Veteran actor Kenneth Tsang was found dead in a quarantine hotel in Hong Kong at age 87 on Wednesday. Here are 10 things to know about him.

1 He was born Tsang Koon Yat in Shanghai on Oct 5, 1934, and moved with his family to Hong Kong in 1949.

He is the elder brother of actress Jeanette Lin Tsui, who died after an asthma attack at age 60 in 1995. He is also the uncle of singer Linda Wong, 53, and former singer-actor Christopher Chan, 61.

2 Tsang made his film debut due to his sister Lin, who was already a film star in the early 1950s.

He was spotted by director Doe Ching while visiting his sister on a film set. Ching then cast him in the movie The Feud (1955) with actress Lucilla You Min.

3 He then left for the United States to study architecture at the University of California, Berkeley. He returned to Hong Kong in the early 1960s and was an architect for three years, but found the job mundane and rejoined the entertainment industry.

He starred in the movie The Big Circus (1964) with actresses Landi Chang and Helen Li Mei, which was directed by his then brother-in-law Chun Kim.

4 Tsang went on to act in more than 200 television serials and movies, including over 100 Cantonese films in the 1960s and 1970s.

He starred with actress Suet Nay several times in sword-fighting films such as Paragon Of Sword And Knife (1967), The Mighty Palm (1968) and The Twin Swords (1969).

5 He joined broadcaster TVB in 1981 and rose to fame playing eccentric pugilist Huang Yaoshi in TV series Legend Of The Condor Heroes (1983), an adaptation of late writer Louis Cha's martial arts novel.

Another memorable role was that of a corrupt police officer in TV series The Greed Of Man (1992).

Many Hong Kongers also remember his advertisement for Bigen hair dye in the 1980s.

6 Tsang has acted in Singapore in TV serials such as The Teochew Family (1995), The Unbeatables II (1996), The New Adventures Of Wisely (1998) and Riding The Storm (1998).

He sparked controversy in Singapore in 1995, when he said "Singapore actors are stupid" in an interview with a local weekly entertainment magazine. He later apologised for his remark.

7 His command of English saw him venturing into Hollywood, acting in movies such as The Replacement Killers (1998) and Anna And The King (1999), both starring actor Chow Yun Fat; Rush Hour 2 (2001), starring action star Jackie Chan; and Memoirs Of A Geisha (2005), with actresses Zhang Ziyi and Michelle Yeoh.

8 Tsang was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2012 for his role as the antagonist Tony Wong in surveillance thriller Overheard 2 (2011), but lost to another veteran actor, Lo Hoi Pang, for his role in the movie Life Without Principle (2011).

Tsang subsequently won Best Supporting Actor at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2015 for his role as rural strongman Uncle To in Overheard 3 (2014).

9 Tsang was in the news in Hong Kong in 2015, when fellow veteran actor Patrick Tse accused him of faking illness while filming the travelling programme Four Amigos Bon Voyage. Tse slapped Tsang at a press conference while promoting the show, which also starred veteran actors Bowie Wu and Joe Junior.

Tsang and Tse later claimed the slap was staged.

10 Tsang married thrice.

His first wife was Chang, his co-star in The Big Circus. They tied the knot in 1969, but divorced 10 years later.

Chang, who gave Tsang a son, died at age 50 in 1991.

The actor married columnist and model Barbara Tang in 1980 and they have a daughter. They divorced 10 years later.

He married veteran actress Lisa Chiao Chiao, now 79, in 1994 in Singapore. They have no children together.