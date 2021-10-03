Tied at the wrists and suspended in mid-air, the only way out of captivity is to charm my way out of the enemy's lair.

While that might sound like a scene out of a James Bond movie, it was one of the "missions" I went through as part of the Becoming 007 For A Day experience.

Organised in conjunction with the premiere of James Bond's new movie No Time To Die, the experience let me have a glimpse of what it is like to be the secret agent.

After all, the film is British actor Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the superspy. Word on the street is there is a search on for a new Bond.

So, I put myself to the test to see if I have what it takes to be the next superspy.

I mean, if Crazy Rich Asians (2018) star Henry Golding is in the running, I am pretty sure I have a chance.

Like Mr Bond, who is no stranger to bedding down in the world's most luxurious abodes, my day as a 007 agent starts with checking into a suite on the top floor of the Marina Bay Sands Hotel.

The Orchid Suite has an unobstructed view - not to a kill - but of Singapore's iconic landmarks at the Marina Bay area.

More importantly, a swanky suite affords a superspy a good rest, vital before embarking on any mission.

My first is at cabaret show La Clique's theatre at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

Other than being told to change into gym wear for the mission, I am not given any further information. But like a true 007 agent, I am poised for action of any kind.

As I step into the dimly lit theatre, all I can see is a spotlit chair in the centre of the stage. With slight trepidation, I take a seat and wait.

I hear footsteps coming towards me from the back, then a tap on my shoulder.

I turn and there she is - La Clique's Femme Fatale, sidling up like the female antagonists in all Bond movies.

Wasting no time, the lasciviously punk cabaret diva Bernie Dieter ties my wrists and hoists me off the chair.

I will be let go on one condition - if I answer her question correctly.

Failure to do so, she warns, will result in grave consequences.

"Without any weapons, how would you, 007, overcome a Femme Fatale?" she asks.

"Charm my way through?" I squeak.

Dieter gives a loud cackle.

"Charm, you say? Well... you are safe. Untie him!"

A close call but, thankfully, like Mr Bond, I oozed enough to win over the Femme Fatale. Or at least make her laugh, scornfully.

As a reward for completing the mission, I am offered one of Mr Bond's many indulgences - a fine-dining experience at two-Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant Waku Ghin.

I am treated to a cocktail demonstration of how to craft the signature Vesper Martini, shaken, not stirred, naturally, followed by a specially curated meal by renowned chef Tetsuya Wakuda.

I soak in the umami hit of marinated botan shrimp blanketed by sea urchin, topped with oscietra caviar, followed by braised Canadian lobster with tarragon, and a melt-in-the-mouth Japanese ohmi wagyu steak.

Time flies when you are living it up. I keep track of its passage through furtive glances at my Omega Seamaster, Mr Bond's watch of choice since 1995.

Of course, no superspy's outfit is complete without an elegant timepiece on his wrist.

As the next potential 007 agent, I get to don the Seamaster Diver 300M, the watch worn by Bond in the movie.

I must say I am a little disappointed when I find out that this one does not double as a secret weapon.

But there are other consolations, like Mr Bond's cars.

Land Rover Defenders are at the heart of the action in No Time To Die. And my next 007 mission is to take the Defender 90 for a spin.

While Mr Bond has a tendency to drive to destruction, my test-drive is much calmer. Built for toughness in off-road conditions, the Defender 90 offers a smooth, almost-too-safe cruise along Marina Bay.

My full-throttle experience culminates with a final mission. I am one of the first in the world to catch the premiere of No Time To Die at Shaw Theatres Lido.

An exhilarating 2 hours and 43 minutes of world-saving action later - and while there was No Time To Die, there was time to live and say bye - the curtain fell on my tenure as 007 potential.

While I did not get to test high-tech gadgets or jump off a bridge, I enjoyed my glimpse of the Bond life.

For now, as I rattle out this recount, it is back to regular programming - my day job as a reporter.

But in the meantime, remember it's Hairianto - Hairianto Diman.

•No Time To Die is showing in cinemas.