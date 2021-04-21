Dyeing tradition

Salama - the owner of a traditional yarn colouring shop (above) near Al-Azhar Park in Cairo, Egypt - started working when he was seven. He says this was because the police used to arrest unemployed males of all ages during King Farouk's reign over Egypt. Now, after almost 80 years, his shop is the only one left in the old part of Cairo. The yarn produced is used for shoe laces, mattress upholstery, ballet outfits and suits.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE