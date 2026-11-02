Double celebration: Starbucks celebrates 30th anniversary with Pompompurin collab
- Starbucks Singapore marks Pompompurin’s 30th anniversary with a Singapore-exclusive merchandise collection. The range is inspired by Starbucks drinks and coffee moments.
- The collection launches on Nov 10 in stores, online at 10am, and on LazMall at noon. Buyers are limited to six pieces per item, while stocks last.
- Fans can buy a phone lanyard with Charms Blind Bag for $9.90, and get a free straw clip set from Nov 12 with a $25 minimum spend on delivery orders only.
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SINGAPORE - Starbucks Singapore is teaming up with Sanrio’s Pompompurin for a Singapore-exclusive merchandise collection to celebrate the golden retriever character’s 30th anniversary.
Known for his signature brown beret and laidback personality, Pompompurin will feature on a range of merchandise and collectables inspired by Starbucks beverages and coffee moments.
The Pompompurin + Starbucks collection will be available from Nov 10 in-stores, on Starbucks’ online store at 10am, and on LazMall at noon. Purchase is limited to six pieces per item per customer, while stocks last.
Fans can also bring home a Pompompurin + Starbucks phone lanyard with Charms Blind Bag at $9.90 with any purchase.
Available in three collectible designs, each lanyard features a Pompompurin character paired with a Starbucks-inspired beverage charm. The detachable charms can be used separately or together, allowing fans to mix and match their favourite designs.
From Nov 12, fans at home can receive a free Pompompurin + Starbucks straw clip set with a minimum spending of $25 (after Stars redemption and vouchers) across all delivery channels, including Starbucks Delivers, GrabFood and foodpanda.
It is limited to one redemption per qualifying transaction, while stocks last, and the promotion is valid only on delivery orders.