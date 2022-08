Mr Yong, a retired engineer, is prone to falls and his wife, Madam Ow Saut Poh, 59, had to give up her job at a supermarket to stay home and oversee his care.

While Mr Yong was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease seven years ago, when he was 61, both he and his wife learnt the importance of movement and physical activity for Parkinson's patients only as his condition deteriorated.