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Doggie yoga, pet parades and cute costumes: Pets get more than just treats this Halloween

The Singapore Dog Festival returns to Palawan Green, Sentosa, from Oct 16 to Nov 1.

SINGAPORE – Halloween is not just for humans.

Pet owners looking to get their furry companions in on the spooky-season fun can choose from costume parades and dog-friendly yoga to a full-scale festival built around how dogs play and explore.

There are also Halloween-ready accessories for pets that prefer celebrating at home rather than in a crowd.

As always, owners should take their pets’ temperament into account before taking them to busy events. Costumes should not restrict movement, breathing or vision, and pets showing signs of stress or overstimulation should be given a break.

Here are five ways to celebrate Halloween with your pet this October.

1. Party with your pet at Tiong Bahru Plaza

Tiong Bahru Plaza’s Paw-lloween Party from Oct 16 to 18 includes a best-dressed contest where owners can submit photographs of their pets in costume. PHOTO: CHEWBARKA & TESLA

Tiong Bahru Plaza is turning spooky season into a pet affair with its Paw-lloween Party from Oct 16 to 18.

This event is part of the mall’s wider Pawsome Spooktober celebrations, which run from Oct 12 to Nov 1.

Pet owners can browse at 14 booths, catch talks on pet wellness and behaviour, and join activities such as making paw-print keepsakes and custom pet plates.

There will also be live performances by Ngee Ann Polytechnic bands and local buskers.

Pets that enjoy being the centre of attention can take part in the Cutest Paw-lloween Contest on Oct 17 at 7.30pm. Prizes include FRx Gift Cards and products from participating pet and lifestyle brands, such as Tesla, Chewbarka, Sayhoy and Our Furever Pawmise.

There is also a Halloween Best Dressed Pet Instagram Photo Challenge running from Oct 16 to 18.

Owners can submit photographs of their pets in costume, and the top entries stand to win prizes including gift cards, pet milk and a Tesla mini Pet Mode figure.

Check out Tiong Bahru Plaza’s website (https://www.tiongbahruplaza.com.sg/whats-on/promotions/pawsome-spooktober-2026) for photo submission details.

Shoppers who meet the spending requirements can also redeem goodie bags containing items such as pet-friendly Grab ride vouchers and a customisable pet bib, while stocks last.

Where: Tiong Bahru Plaza, outdoor area near UOB and pop-up event space

When: Oct 12 to Nov 1; Paw-lloween Party Oct 16, 4pm to 9pm; Oct 17 and 18, 10am to 9pm

Admission: Free for humans and pets

2. Let your dog explore the Singapore Dog Festival

The Singapore Dog Festival at Sentosa will feature a sensory playscape, conceived as an oversized garden where dogs can explore winding paths, scents and different spaces. PHOTO: SINGAPORE DOG FESTIVAL

The Singapore Dog Festival returns to Palawan Green in Sentosa from Oct 16 to Nov 1, with three weekends of activities designed around dogs rather than merely allowing them to tag along.

A centrepiece of the festival is a giant sensory playscape, conceived as an oversized garden where dogs can explore winding paths, scents and different spaces through movement and curiosity.

There will also be stage programmes, demonstrations and interactive sessions, as well as a marketplace featuring about 30 local and regional brands selling items ranging from treats and apparel to grooming and wellness products.

From Oct 23, the festival takes on a Halloween theme. Visitors and their dogs are encouraged to dress up, with a Halloween Parade planned for the final weekend from Oct 30 to Nov 1.

Those who prefer a quieter visit can head down on weekdays.

The Dogs First Playscape will be open for free from 4pm to 9pm from Oct 19 to 22 and Oct 26 to 29, although the main marketplace and stage activities take place during the Friday-to-Sunday festival days.

Where: Palawan Green, Sentosa

When: Oct 16 to Nov 1, weekdays 4pm to 9pm, weekends 3pm to 9pm; Halloween programming from Oct 23

Admission: Festival tickets from $8 for adults and $5 for children; weekday playscape entry is free. Dogs enter for free. More details are available at the Singapore Dog Festival website (https://www.ticketmelon.com/atomicevents/singaporedogfestival-2026).

3. Join the Spooky Paw-rade in Changi Simei

The neighbourhood Halloween event, Changi Simei After Dark, will welcome four-legged residents, too.

Held on Oct 24 at Jalan Pelatok Park, the event includes a Spooky Paw-rade at 5pm, giving owners an excuse to dress their pets up before taking a walk around the activities.

The wider programme runs until 9.30pm, and will include a trick-or-treat tour, a haunted house, Human Pac-Man game, slime-making activities, a costume contest and live performances.

But pet owners, do take note: Some of the human attractions – particularly the haunted house – may not be suitable for animals.

Where: Jalan Pelatok Park, near Block 162 Simei Road

When: Oct 24, 5pm to 9.30pm; Spooky Paw-rade at 5pm

Admission: $5 per person, including access to the trick-or-treat tour and haunted house. More details are available at the onePA website (https://www.onepa.gov.sg/events/changi-simei-after-dark-halloween-41317649).

4. Dress your pet up as a ‘chicken’ with KFC’s first pet merchandise

KFC's range of pet merchandise includes a Chicken Headgear ($12.90) and a Pet Collared Bib ($10.90). PHOTO: KFC SINGAPORE

Pet owners who would rather stage their own Halloween photo shoot at home can look to KFC’s first Pets Club merchandise collection, launching on Oct 28. KFC’s pet push follows its first-ever Meowfluencer Search, which invited cat owners to nominate their felines to become the brand’s official cat ambassador for a year, with a 12-month contract worth $2,000.

Most Halloween-ready is the KFC Chicken Headgear ($12.90), a plush chicken-shaped accessory designed to give pets a suitably ridiculous – and camera-friendly – transformation. For pets that tolerate something less elaborate, there is a Pet Collared Bib ($10.90), decorated with familiar KFC motifs.

The collection also includes the KFC Bucket Bed ($45.90), which turns the chain’s familiar chicken bucket into a soft bed. PHOTO: KFC SINGAPORE

The collection also includes a Breakfast Twister Plushie ($12.90) and a KFC Bucket Bed ($45.90), which turns the chain’s familiar striped chicken bucket into a soft bed.

The range is not officially marketed as a Halloween collection, but the timing – and that chicken headpiece – make it an easy option for owners looking for a last-minute costume or photo prop without taking their pet to a crowded event.

When: From Oct 28

Price: From $10.90 at

merch.kfc.com.sg

5. Do yoga on Halloween with your dog at One Punggol

For something more active, One Punggol CC is organising Yoga With Your Dogs on Halloween day.

The Oct 31 session includes dog-friendly yoga, a Best Dressed Costume Contest for human-and-dog pairs, a paw-print bandana activity, and photo opportunities with other pet owners and their dogs.

The event also introduces HUG’s Healer Programme, an animal-assisted therapy initiative run by HUG Community Services, a non-profit organisation in Singapore.

Owners should bring their own yoga mats, water and anything else their dogs may need.

Participants should also supervise their pets throughout the session and take them outside for a break if they appear stressed or overstimulated.

Registration closes on Oct 17.

Where: One Punggol, Level 1 Celebration Square

When: Oct 31, 3 to 5pm

Price: $20 for one person and one dog; $8 for each additional person. More details are available at the onePA website (https://www.onepa.gov.sg/events/punggol-coast-halloween-yoga-with-your-dogs-13245027).