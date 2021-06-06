Chill Pill

Do you want a James Bond with that free shipping?

Daniel Craig stars as James Bond in the upcoming film, No Time To Die. Amazon's purchase of the MGM movie studio will mean more movies to attract sign-ups for its Amazon Prime Video service.
  • Published
    Jun 6, 2021, 5:00 am SGT
When news broke recently that Amazon had bought the MGM movie studio, there were plenty of jokes about James Bond switching from bespoke Q-crafted gadgets to buying gear online on his Amazon Fire tablet, or making his car speak to him in the voice of Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant.

All this may come to pass - and let's not forget the one about Rocky revising boxing techniques on his Kindle e-reader (another Amazon product) - but let's hope it doesn't, because nothing snaps audiences out of a movie faster than clumsy product placement.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 06, 2021, with the headline 'Do you want a James Bond with that free shipping?'. Subscribe
