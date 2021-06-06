Do you want a James Bond with that free shipping?

When news broke recently that Amazon had bought the MGM movie studio, there were plenty of jokes about James Bond switching from bespoke Q-crafted gadgets to buying gear online on his Amazon Fire tablet, or making his car speak to him in the voice of Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant.

All this may come to pass - and let's not forget the one about Rocky revising boxing techniques on his Kindle e-reader (another Amazon product) - but let's hope it doesn't, because nothing snaps audiences out of a movie faster than clumsy product placement.