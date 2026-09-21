Do supplement patches actually work?
Erica Sweeney
- Wellness patches claim to boost mood and energy but lack strong scientific evidence for effective ingredient absorption through the skin.
- Transdermal delivery works best with small, fat-soluble molecules; many patch ingredients like vitamins B12 and dopamine precursors may not penetrate skin effectively.
- Experts advise caution due to uncertain benefits, possible side effects and high costs.
AI generated
NEW YORK – On social media today, many influencers are showing off colourful stickers on their arms and bellies, claiming these patches boost their dopamine, improve their moods or give them mental clarity.
Companies selling the adhesives say they work like nicotine or oestrogen patches (which are backed by research and approved by the Food and Drug Administration or FDA), allowing substances to be absorbed through the skin and into the bloodstream. But can vitamins, herbal extracts and other common wellness patch ingredients also seep into the skin?