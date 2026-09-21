Do supplement patches actually work?

Wellness patches for vitamins, herbal extracts are being marketed for purposes such as managing weight, improving mood and focus, and boosting energy.

NEW YORK – On social media today, many influencers are showing off colourful stickers on their arms and bellies, claiming these patches boost their dopamine, improve their moods or give them mental clarity.

Companies selling the adhesives say they work like nicotine or oestrogen patches (which are backed by research and approved by the Food and Drug Administration or FDA), allowing substances to be absorbed through the skin and into the bloodstream. But can vitamins, herbal extracts and other common wellness patch ingredients also seep into the skin?