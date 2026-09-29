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Do I really need to eat 30 different plants each week?

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Eating 30 plants a week, some say, will diversify your gut microbiome and in turn, improve your health.

Eating 30 plants a week, some say, will diversify your gut microbiome and, in turn, improve your health.

PHOTO: PIXABAY

Alice Callahan

  • Eating 30 different plants a week is a popular wellness idea, but experts say there is no strong proof it is a “magical threshold” for better health.
  • A 2018 study linked 30-plant diets to more diverse gut microbes, but it was small and only showed association, not cause. Later research found similar benefits with 11 to 20 plants.
  • Limited trials suggest more plants may ease constipation, but there is no evidence it improves inflammation, heart health or lifespan.

AI generated

When Kathryn Smith, 26, a surgical athletic trainer in Atlanta, first heard on a podcast that eating 30 different plants every week could improve her health, she liked the idea of having a tangible goal.

She began making homemade granola with oats, nuts and seeds; salsas with chilli peppers, cucumber, avocado and herbs; and bean salads with corn, tomatoes and mango.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.