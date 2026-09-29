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Do I really need to eat 30 different plants each week?

Eating 30 plants a week, some say, will diversify your gut microbiome and, in turn, improve your health.

When Kathryn Smith, 26, a surgical athletic trainer in Atlanta, first heard on a podcast that eating 30 different plants every week could improve her health, she liked the idea of having a tangible goal.

She began making homemade granola with oats, nuts and seeds; salsas with chilli peppers, cucumber, avocado and herbs; and bean salads with corn, tomatoes and mango.