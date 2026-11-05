Disney debuts D23 Asia fan event, tickets on sale late November

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The three-day convention experience marks the first time the Disney event is coming to Asia.

SINGAPORE – Disney fans in Singapore can look forward to the debut of D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a three-day expo that will be held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from June 25 to 27, 2027 .

D23, the Walt Disney Company’s official fan club, has held expo since 2009. This expo marks the first time the Disney event is coming to Singapore, after Tokyo hosted editions in 2013, 2015 and 2018.

Eventgoers in Singapore can expect celebrity appearances, character meet-and-greets, and other fan opportunities , which typically draws massive crowds overseas.

Fans can live out the stories they love through more than 15 immersive experiences inspired by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

There will be opportunities to meet Disney characters, celebrities and fellow fans at three stage experiences, as well as panels and discussions with the people who bring some of Disney’s biggest films to life.

Exclusive merchandise and collectibles will also be on sale at the event.

In addition to the daytime convention experience, there will be a nightly showcase with exclusive reveals.

The June 25 Studio Showcas e will feature exclusive announcements, footage and celebrity appearances from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

The June 26 Disney+ Showcase features upcoming Korean and Japanese series with other global streaming titles, as well as first-looks and appearances by leading Asian creators and celebrities.

The convention will wrap up in a finale concert on June 27, featuring Broadway stars performing Disney and Pixar’s most iconic songs.

Ticket sales will start in late November.