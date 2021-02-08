Dinos on the loose

Dinosaurs, even baby ones (above), come alive at the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru event at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The event is the largest touring dinosaur exhibit in the United States, featuring more than 70 creatures and showcasing the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Visitors can take photographs with the models (above) and drive through some parts of the exhibition.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Visitors can take photographs with the models and drive through some parts of the exhibition (above).PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    33 min ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 08, 2021, with the headline 'Dinos on the loose'.
