WALKING WITH DINOSAURS:Members of the media interacting with moving models of dinosaurs such as a Brachiosaurus, a Triceratops and a Tyrannosaurus at a preview of Dino-A-Live Exhibition/Amazing Dinosaur Art Exhibition in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo, Japan, earlier this month.

These use a human-operated mechanical suit called "Dino-Techne" by Japanese firm On-Art.

The exhibition runs from Dec 11 to 30.