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Dinner will never be Over at competitive eater Zermatt Neo’s new restaurant

Fans can look forward to ordering local comfort food favourites in three distinct portion sizes: Lesser servings for individuals, Standard sizes for group sharing, and Challenge platters described as “Zermatt-sized”.

SINGAPORE – Competitive eater and YouTuber Zermatt Neo is turning the tables on diners with the opening of his first restaurant, where customers can attempt to devour an 8kg platter of food in just one hour.

The restaurant, named Over, will officially open at 54 Tras Street on Oct 28.

At launch, an exclusive menu features a collaboration with Jett Barbecue, a homegrown food business specialising in Texas-style smoked meats. Expect signature tender short rib, a smokehouse-inspired burger, crispy onion rings, fried eggs, and a creamy mayo dressing.

Diners can also order local comfort food favourites in three portion sizes: Lesser servings for individuals, Standard portions for sharing, and Challenge platters described as “Zermatt-sized”, echoing the m ukbanger’s videos of himself eating massive amounts of food.

Other menu highlights include pork belly layered with shiso leaves and finished with crispy chilli, as well as a crispy chicken cutlet served over hom mali rice and served with rich Hainanese curry, tangy nanban sauce, creamy egg mayo and soy.

Drinks will also be served in oversized portions.

Those raring for a taste of competitive eating can take on Over’s Ultimate Food Challenge by finishing an 8kg platter of food within an hour to secure a permanent spot in the restaurant’s hall of fame.

The challenge can be attempted solo or in teams of up to four people and will be available through advance reservation, which is not yet open .

On its Instagram page, Over said the overwhelming response from fans “broke” its inbox, adding that reservations details will be coming soon.

The restaurant also soft-launched its companion bar a week ahead of its Oct 28 opening.

“People always ask how I eat that much. Honestly, it’s way more fun with friends,” said Neo, who has previously collaborated with other mukbangers including Australia’s top-ranked competitive eater James Webb, known online as JWebby Can Eat, and China’s top female competitive eater Wu Ban Bao.

Emphasising the social nature of the competitive eating scene, he said: “Over is the table I always wanted: big plates, loud conversations, and a friendly fight over the last wing or spring roll.”

“We wanted to build a place around generous servings and a playful spirit, bringing that larger-than-life energy off the screen and directly onto the plate,” he added.

In 2016, Neo, then a personal trainer, went viral for wolfing down 4.5kg of laksa in 33min in an effort to beat YouTube mukbang star Yuka Kinoshita's record 4.3kg of the dish.

A decade later, in January, Neo posted a video of himself finishing 10kg of laksa in one sitting to over 3.4 million followers on TikTok.

With the restaurant opening announcement, Neo’s Instagram saw many of his fans offering their congratulations and discussing their plans to visit Over.

“Damn that pork looks so good. I’m jumping on a plane to SG right now,” one user wrote.

On the same post showing Neo eating a 9kg bowl of braised pork omurice, another user said: “I will be at this restaurant daily you hear me? Dailyyyy.”

Over is a joint venture with lifestyle and entertainment collective The Wolfpack, which also hosts food and music festival Gastrobeats.