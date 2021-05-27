Designs for living

The Venice Architecture Biennale aims to examine how people live together. A work at Chile's pavilion (above) - curated by Alejandro Aravena, Gonzalo Arteaga, Victor Oddo, Diego Torres and Juan Cerda - explores structures that help in peaceful negoti
The Venice Architecture Biennale aims to examine how people live together. A work at Chile's pavilion (above) - curated by Alejandro Aravena, Gonzalo Arteaga, Victor Oddo, Diego Torres and Juan Cerda - explores structures that help in peaceful negotiation; and at Germany's pavilion, a work curated by Achim Menges and Jan Knippers looks at new ways of fibrous construction. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
The Venice Architecture Biennale aims to examine how people live together. A work at Chile's pavilion (above) - curated by Alejandro Aravena, Gonzalo Arteaga, Victor Oddo, Diego Torres and Juan Cerda - explores structures that help in peaceful negoti
The Venice Architecture Biennale aims to examine how people live together. A work at Chile's pavilion - curated by Alejandro Aravena, Gonzalo Arteaga, Victor Oddo, Diego Torres and Juan Cerda - explores structures that help in peaceful negotiation; and at Germany's pavilion (above), a work curated by Achim Menges and Jan Knippers looks at new ways of fibrous construction. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
The Venice Architecture Biennale aims to examine how people live together. A work at Chile's pavilion (above) - curated by Alejandro Aravena, Gonzalo Arteaga, Victor Oddo, Diego Torres and Juan Cerda - explores structures that help in peaceful negoti
Meng Fanhao's work at China's pavilion (above) investigates how urban living can integrate with rural communities. The biennale runs till November.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
37 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 27, 2021, with the headline 'Designs for living'. Subscribe
Topics: 