STYLISH PLACES FOR READING: Book displays get creative, such as a library with a mirrored ceiling (above) in Shaoyang in China's central Hunan province and a bookstore with eye-catching reading nooks in Beijing, China.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
STYLISH PLACES FOR READING: Book displays get creative, such as a library with a mirrored ceiling in Shaoyang in China's central Hunan province and a bookstore with eye-catching reading nooks (above) in Beijing, China. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
AIDING THE VISUALLY DISABLED: At the Librairie des Grands Caracteres bookstore (left) in Paris, France, more than 600 titles featuring large prints are on sale. These are targeted at people with visual disabilities.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 04, 2021, with the headline 'Designed for reading'. Subscribe
Topics: 