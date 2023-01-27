Design News: Sneakertopia coming to Singapore, Muji’s rubberwood furniture, Logitech’s new webcam

Sneakertopia exhibition coming to Singapore

Sneakerheads, take note. Pop-up sneaker museum Sneakertopia will be landing at the ArtScience Museum from Feb 25 to July 30.

Sneakertopia had a presence at street culture convention Culture Cartel in December, but the upcoming exhibition will be a larger-scale event dedicated just to shoes.

There will be more than 100 limited-edition kicks to ogle, and local sneaker king Mark “Mr Sabotage” Ong will also be displaying his personal collection of Nike Air Jordan One and Nike Dunks sneakers.

Organisers promise that the exhibition will not just be a glorified shoe display, with murals and design installations interspersed throughout. American creatives whose works will be featured include artist Michael Murphy, pioneer of the perceptual art movement that explores art as a sensorial and immersive experience.

Also participating in the exhibition are local artists such as Jahan Loh, who is considered by many to be the “father” of Singapore’s street art scene.

Info: Tickets start at $14. Go to str.sg/wtqb

Muji launches sustainable rubberwood furniture