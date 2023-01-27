Design News: Sneakertopia coming to Singapore, Muji’s rubberwood furniture, Logitech’s new webcam

Sneakertopia exhibition coming to Singapore
Sneakerheads, take note. Pop-up sneaker museum Sneakertopia will be landing at the ArtScience Museum from Feb 25 to July 30.
Sneakertopia had a presence at street culture convention Culture Cartel in December, but the upcoming exhibition will be a larger-scale event dedicated just to shoes.
There will be more than 100 limited-edition kicks to ogle, and local sneaker king Mark “Mr Sabotage” Ong will also be displaying his personal collection of Nike Air Jordan One and Nike Dunks sneakers.
Organisers promise that the exhibition will not just be a glorified shoe display, with murals and design installations interspersed throughout. American creatives whose works will be featured include artist Michael Murphy, pioneer of the perceptual art movement that explores art as a sensorial and immersive experience.
Also participating in the exhibition are local artists such as Jahan Loh, who is considered by many to be the “father” of Singapore’s street art scene.
Info: Tickets start at $14. Go to str.sg/wtqb
Muji launches sustainable rubberwood furniture
Japanese lifestyle giant Muji has expanded its popular minimalist aesthetic to a new line of rubberwood furniture made from rubber trees grown in the region.
Rubberwood makes for low-maintenance furniture, being naturally stain-resistant and easy to maintain.
It is also considered to be a sustainable and cost-effective furniture material because it is technically a by-product of the latex production process.
Muji’s latest launch is part of its movement to “think local, act local”. The series was independently developed by the brand’s teams in and around South-east Asia, with local businesses and farmers working on production.
The furniture range runs the gamut of household products, from slipper racks ($29.90) to extendable dining tables ($399) to king-size storage bed frames ($1099).
Info: Go to str.sg/wtqE
Logitech’s Brio 300 webcam
Hybrid working seems to have become the norm for many in the post-pandemic world, which means video-conferencing tools like Zoom are here to stay.
The built-in cameras in most laptops are utilitarian at best, and many personal desktop computers do not even have one.
For people who want to level up their Zoom game without burning a hole in their pockets, Logitech has launched the Brio 300 webcam ($99) – a plug-and-play device with 1080p resolution and a built-in noise-reducing microphone.
The camera – which comes in graphite, off-white and rose shades – also offers automatic light correction to help users struggling with difficult lighting conditions.
Info: Available at major local retail stores as well as Logitech Official Stores on Lazada and Shopee