Deserted Santa’s village

DEVOID OF TOURISTS: A photo of Santa Claus Village (above, taken late last month) at the Arctic Circle, near Rovaniemi, in Northern Finland. Usually, the place would be bustling with visitors in the months before Christmas, but this year, the pandemic has made them stay away. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY: A direction post (above) at the village. The pandemic has plunged the tourist attraction into crisis. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
RUDOLPH'S WAITING: A woman (above) waiting for customers to hire the reindeer-drawn sledges. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS... IS TO WRITE TO SANTA: The famous post office, which handles letters sent to Santa, has been shut because of the pandemic. Visitors can read letters sent to Santa here.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 06, 2020, with the headline 'Deserted Santa’s village'. Print Edition | Subscribe
