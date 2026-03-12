Delve into deep sleep with mattress designs to fit every curve, contour and comfort need

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Flagship Simmons Gallery Capitol showroom allows visitors to try different Simmons mattresses, from Beautyrest to BackCare Series, in a fully styled bedroom ambience.

Go World Class with Simmons’ World Sleep Day promotions

From rest to travel, Simmons is rolling out a “World-Class Sleep” campaign, with fully imported Beautyrest mattresses from $3,600.

To mark World Sleep Day, KrisFlyer members get 10 per cent off mattresses and earn 3 miles for every $1 spent on the Kris+ app. Until March 31, shoppers who spend a minimum of $5,000 via the Kris+ app can unlock 5,000 bonus miles, plus a chance to win a return flight for two to Japan on Singapore Airlines.

On March 14, 17 and 18, Simmons will hold a World-Class Sleep Lounge experience at its Flagship Simmons Gallery Capitol showroom. It comes with a curated three-course “World-Class” menu of guided experiences. Shoppers will get a free 20-inch luggage, a Simmons pillow and a surprise treat, and enjoy an extra $300 off all mattress purchases.

Seats for the World-Class Sleep Lounge experience are limited. To reserve, shoppers can purchase vouchers for $200 through the Kris+ app.

Info: Visit Simmons Gallery and Simmons Studio showrooms islandwide. Go to simmons.com.sg/sleep-world-class

Get cutting-edge Sealy mattresses for less

Sealy is running a boutique sale that puts its higher-end mattresses within reach of more shoppers, such as its Posturepedic Amber Suite queen-size mattress. PHOTO: SEALY

Sealy is running a boutique sale that puts its higher-end mattresses within closer reach – and throwing in some extras too.

Shoppers save up to 40 per cent on selected models, with the Posturepedic Amber Suite queen-size mattress now priced at $4,499 (usual price: $7,499).

Shoppers also get a free Sealy Deluxe fitted sheet set (worth up to $530) or a matching bed frame (worth up to $1,299) depending on the Sealy model they buy, plus an additional $200 off if delivery is completed by June 30. Those who pay via Kris+ earn 3 miles for every dollar spent.

The Posturepedic Amber Suite is pitched at shoppers who care about ergonomics as it features a two-stage coil system designed to keep the spine aligned and reduce motion transfer; reinforced edge support for a larger usable surface; and cool-to-touch fabric that is said to help those in humid environments fall asleep more easily.

Info: Go to sealy.com.sg/mattress-sales-singapore

Tempur launches its new-gen easy-lift bed frame with storage

Designed for today’s lifestyle-focused young professionals, the Tempur Zero G Box caters to comfort needs and has space-saving functionality in one package. PHOTO: TEMPUR

Global leader in premium sleep solutions Tempur unveils the Tempur Zero G Box in March 2026 , a bed frame that combines the luxury of lifestyle adjustability with the practicality of hidden storage.

Designed for lifestyle-focused young professionals, the Zero G Box caters to comfort needs and has space-saving functionality in one package. Available in queen size, it is now at a pre-launch promotional price of $5,999 (usual price: $7,999).

It integrates the adjustable bed technology that Tempur is known for with remote-controlled underbed storage space. With its “easy-lift” function, heavy physical lifting is eliminated, making storage access effortless at the touch of a button.

Designed for modern living and optimised for smaller homes such as Housing Board flats and condominiums, this queen-size bed frame is packed with features.

The adjustable base is engineered to enhance the full benefits of a Tempur mattress, which are said to include superior pressure relief, adaptive personalised comfort and undisturbed sleep from its certified space technology.

Tempur is the only mattress brand recognised by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the United States and certified by the Space Foundation. Its mattresses and bedding accessories are made in Denmark.

Info: Tempur is having a pre-launch promotion for shoppers who will enjoy a discount of $2,000 at selected Tempur Boutiques. For viewing and a trial of the Tempur Zero G Box, visit Tempur Sleep Arcadia at 05-10 Tempur Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road. Go to sg.tempur.com

Flip for customised comfort with a dual-designed Sea Horse mattress

The Sea Horse Versatile Mattress (NC-WC-L2) features high-density, firm foam for strong, even support on on side, while the other has a natural latex-like foam that is more responsive to the contours of the body. PHOTO: SEA HORSE

In conjunction with World Sleep Day, Sea Horse is spotlighting its Versatile Mattress (NC-WC-L2), designed for sleepers who want more control over how their bed feels.

The mattress features a dual design – one side uses high-density, firm foam for strong, even support, while the other has a natural latex-like foam that feels softer and is more responsive to the contours of the body. Owners can simply flip the mattress to switch between the two, tailoring firmness to changing needs over time.

Its removable cover adds to the flexibility, pairing a cooling fabric on one side with a magnetic-function fabric on the other. The mattress cover can also be detached and washed to keep the sleep surface fresh.

The Sea Horse Versatile mattress is made using a glue-free process for a more environment-friendly build , and comes in a range of sizes.