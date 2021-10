Some aesthetic doctors here say they will continue offering the CoolSculpting fat-freezing treatment despite a lawsuit filed by former supermodel Linda Evangelista, who claimed that she was disfigured after undergoing the procedure more than five years ago.

Evangelista, 56, who underwent the procedure at California-based Zeltiq Aesthetics, revealed last month that she had suffered a side effect - paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) - and was "brutally disfigured".