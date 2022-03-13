"What are some words that come to mind when you think of divorce?" asks Mr Shaiful Risan. He is propped on a stool at Crane, a social club in Arab Street, surrounded by a dozen inquisitive faces. A chorus of replies follow.
"Anger."
"What are some words that come to mind when you think of divorce?" asks Mr Shaiful Risan. He is propped on a stool at Crane, a social club in Arab Street, surrounded by a dozen inquisitive faces. A chorus of replies follow.
"Anger."
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 13, 2022, with the headline Dealing with divorce differently. Subscribe