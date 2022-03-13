Dealing with divorce differently

From a divorcee club to trash-the-dress parties, people are turning to new ways to survive the split

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

"What are some words that come to mind when you think of divorce?" asks Mr Shaiful Risan. He is propped on a stool at Crane, a social club in Arab Street, surrounded by a dozen inquisitive faces. A chorus of replies follow.

"Anger."

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 13, 2022, with the headline Dealing with divorce differently. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top